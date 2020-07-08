USD/CAD hits a two-week low ahead of fiscal update

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | usdcad

USD/CAD down 87 pips today

USD/CAD down 87 pips today
A $300 billion budget deficit isn't what it used to be. That's a mammoth number for a Canadian economy that used to fret over $2B deficits.

The $300B number was reported by the Globe & Mail and the official numbers are due out any time.

Technically, we just edge below the July 6 low for this week and now the 200-dma at 1.3499 looms along with the June 23 low of 1.3485.

Is there a case that this deficit is actually good news in the short term? An economy where there's no fiscal restraint can grow quickly...at least for awhile.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose