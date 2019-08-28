USDCAD holds the 100 hour and 100 day on dip





Needless to say, looking at the hourly chart above, the price action in the pair is up and down and up and down again.





In between sits moving averages including the 100 hour and 100 day MA, along with the 200 hour and 200 day MAs. Most of the time the price action has not really cared about those MA (although it is doing so today). That's what happens when the market non-trends.





So what can you do in non trending markets?





Be patient for extremes The 1.3314-188 is one above. The 1.3338 is another on the topside.





On the downside, the 1.3237-769 area is one and the 1.3249 level is another.





As traders, in a non trending market, you define the levels, and pick your spots. Try to get as close to the levels as possible for trade opportunities. You might get lucky and pick a high or low and ride it down or up for some pips. If wrong, get out.



SUMMARY. In non trends like the USDCAD, be patient. Let the market come to your spot, then act with defined and limited risk. If it works, it works. If it doesn't get out.