USD/CAD up 72 pips today

USD/CAD is the big mover in the FX market today. The wave of buying in the pair is probably related to flows because of yesterday's holiday in Canada.





Combine that with fading risk appetite and lower oil prices and the loonie is lower.





Technically, the pair has broken above the recent highs and is in a bit of a no-man's land ahead of resistance at 1.34