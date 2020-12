Falls below 1.2800

The USDCAD has will below the 1.2800 level and in the process is moving closer to the October 1, 2018 low price of 1.27818. A move below that level would take the price to the lowest level since May 2018.













Drilling to the hourly chart, the USDCAD is run lower after the better-than-expected employment report out of Canada (and the weaker US report. The price has moved from around 1.2860 down to the low of 1.2791.