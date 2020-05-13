USD/CAD range continues to tighten

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | usdcad

USD/CAD range trade around 1.40 continues

USD/CAD tried to break 1.40 on US dollar weakness earlier today but the risk-off tone in broader markets has sent the pair back close to flat on the day at 1.4065.
USD/CAD range trade around 1.40 continues
The loonie has confounded market watchers during COVID-19. It was the top performer last year as the US-China trade dispute was resolved.

Now we have an unprecedented hit to global growth and a cratering in energy prices yet the loonie has held up fairly well.

I think the chart is the spot to watch. We're right in the middle of the range and it's going to take a break of 1.3850-1.4200 at the very least to get this pair really moving. Within that, it's all noise.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose