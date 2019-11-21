USD/CAD range narrows as the pair consolidates after drop
Technical Analysis
Poloz hinted that he's happy with rates
In the past week, the market got excited about the potential for rate cuts. I would argue that was from a mis-read of the headlines. Earlier in the week, Wilkins said there was room to cut if needed but also that the economy was in a 'relatively good place overall'. Rate hike odds for Dec 4 rose as high as 25%.
As I said at the time:
The market is focusing on the line that there is 'room to maneuver'. I don't think she's sending a signal here but any time there is talk of cuts (and QE), that's the kneejerk.
Poloz pushed back today and said he thinks monetary conditions are 'about right'.
That prompted a re-think and cut odds have now fallen to 12.6%.
In turn, USD/CAD has fallen as well hitting a low of 1.3270 today. That's still close to the top end of the three-month range. However if oil continues to rally the we could see a fall back to 1.3200 in short order. For the short-term move, watch the little intraday wedge that has formed today. The rule of thumb is that a break tends to follow the prior direction (so lower in this case).