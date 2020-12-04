USDCAD reaches in the next downside target at the October 2018 low
Technical Analysis
October 2018 low price at 1.27818 is being tested.The USDCAD is within a few pips of the October 2018 low at 1.27818. The low price just reached 1.27848.
A move below that level will take the price to the lowest level since May 22 (see earlier post).
The USDCAD has been marching down since the better-than-expected employment report out of Canada today. Higher oil prices are also helping the loonie (hurting the USDCAD).