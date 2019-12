Sellers remain in control

After re-breaking the 100 day moving average at 1.32238, the USDCAD selling has continued down to the next key target area at the 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at the 1.31997 level. Also at the level is a natural 1.3200 level.











Do buyers come in and stalls the fall or do we get continued selling with the 50% retracement at 1.31842 as the next target (see yellow area in the chart above)?