USD/CAD resumes push lower as sellers look to build further momentum

USD/CAD falls to a low of 1.2473 on the day





The dollar is coming under light pressure to start the session, seeing USD/CAD inch lower away from 1.2500 to 1.2470 levels currently.





The pair hit a low of 1.2460 yesterday but held off a daily break below the support region around 1.2476-00. Sellers are testing that area once again currently.





A firm break below that paves the way for the pair to move towards a test of 1.2400 again, with sellers set to eye the 18 March low @ 1.2365.





The loonie is building up steam following the more hawkish BOC yesterday and you can check out Adam's comprehensive take on that below:



