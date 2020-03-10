USD/CAD rises to a fresh weekly high and nears the 2017 high. What's next

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | usdcad

This chart is ready to break

Consider this:

  • Oil is crumbling
  • Canada is headed for recession
  • The Bank of Canada is going to cut to zero
  • We're headed for a global recession
  • Investment plans are getting cut
  • Canadian housing is way overvalued
  • Commodity prices are falling
How is USD/CAD only at 1.3756? I've been making the case for buying this pair for a few weeks.

The USD/CAD market has been asleep for more than a year and it's about to get a shock. I think that shock is a rise above the 2017 high. We're now just 30 pips away.

