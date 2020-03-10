USD/CAD rises to a fresh weekly high and nears the 2017 high. What's next

Consider this:

Oil is crumbling

Canada is headed for recession

The Bank of Canada is going to cut to zero

We're headed for a global recession

Investment plans are getting cut

Canadian housing is way overvalued

Commodity prices are falling



How is USD/CAD only at 1.3756? I've been making the case for buying this pair for a few weeks.





The USD/CAD market has been asleep for more than a year and it's about to get a shock. I think that shock is a rise above the 2017 high. We're now just 30 pips away.

