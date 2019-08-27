USDCAD runs higher after break lower fails

Approaching some tough upside resistance though

The USDCAD moved to the lowest level since August 14 earlier today and in the process broke outside of a up and down consolidation box on the hourly chart. That box at a low of 1.3249 in a high of 1.3338 (discounting the quick failed break on August 20).









The low today extended to 1.32243, but over the last 4 hours of trading, the pair has reversed higher, moved back in 'the box', and is now approaching key resistance defined by:





The 50% retracement of the move down from the August 20 high at 1.32846

The 100 hour moving average at 1.32857

The 100 day moving average at 1.32872 and

The 200 hour moving average at 1.32954







ForexLive I would expect that patient sellers (new shorts or profit takers) would look to lean against the cluster of resistance with stops on a break.....

The current price just reached 1.32833.