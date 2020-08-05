USDCAD targets 1.3200 next

Moves away from the June swing low at 1.3314 today

The USDCAD moved to a low of 1.3316 in trading yesterday. That was just above the swing low from June 10 at 1.33144.









Today after a brief rally to 1.3328 in the 1st hour of trading, the price fell below that support level and has trended to the downside. The low price has reached 1.32329 so far. Looking at the daily chart above, the next target comes in against the February 21 low at 1.32015 (call 1.3200).



