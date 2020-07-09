USDCAD test and moves above 100 hour moving average

Tests 50% of the week's trading range

The USDCAD has moved higher as stocks moved lower and risk off flows send currencies like the CAD, AUD and NZD higher.







The price has moved above its 100 hour moving average at 1.35512, and is testing its 50% retracement at 1.35569 of the week's trading range. A move above would keep the buyers fully in control. In the process the price moved above the underside of the broken trend line at 1.3531. That level is now risk