200 day MA at 1.3215

The USDCAD is testing its 200 day moving average for the 3rd day in a row. THe last 2 days have seen the price peek below the level but rebound. The 200 day moving average currently comes in at 1.32151. A break below should solicit more selling (hopefully). The next key target on the downside would be the 38.2% retracement at 1.31842 followed closely by the 100 day moving average at 1.3180.