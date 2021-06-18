USD/CAD tests a cluster of resistance around 1.24

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | usdcad

Third day of gains for USD/CAD

Third day of gains for USD/CAD
The combination of US dollar strength on a hawkish Fed and plummeting commodity prices have led to a rapid rise in USD/CAD.

The pair touched 1.2399 today, which is the highest since April 27.

There's a downtrend in play along wit hthe old low from March and the 100-day moving average at 1.2424.

I think this is the level to wade into shorts but watch oil closely. I continue to think oil is vulnerable to a retracement down to $67 per barrel, if not lower. It's holding up today though and it's been an amazing run for crude.

I don't think the reflation trade is dead. What really changed from the Fed? Yes, the talk is a bit different but the taper timeline hasn't materially shifted and if you believe that inflation in 2022 will be lower than the 2.5-3.0% range that Bullard outlined, then rates will stay low.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose