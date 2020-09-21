USDCAD tests swing area from August

Breaking to new September highs

The USDCAD is breaking to a new September high, moving above the September 9 high at 1.32589. Last week's high reached 1.32462. Those levels will now be close risk level for longs. Stay above is more bullish.









The run to the upside has taken the price to test a swing area going back to August 11 (a floor), and August 13 (a ceiling) at 1.32708. The price has traded to 1.3273 so far, but there is a little pause against the area. A move above with momentum should solicit more buying.