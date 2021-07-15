USD/CAD tests the June high

USD/CAD climbs further

USD/CAD ran some stops in a pop to 1.2585. The high last week was 1.2590 and that's the short-term resistance level to watch.





The loonie isn't getting any help from the intraday improvement in oil prices today.





The move higher in the pair is part of a broader USD bid as risk aversion ramps up. The S&P 500 is down 16 points and having another look at the lows of the day.





I fear this could get ugly into the close with the dip buyers finally taking a break.

