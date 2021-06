US lifts sanctions on Iran





The USDCAD has moved away from the 100 hour MA (lower CAD) at 1.2093 and is trading back above the 1.2100 level. Stay above the 100 hour moving average and the buyers remain in firm control. The next target comes in at 1.21167. Then the highs for the day between 1.2122 and 1.21243





The price of USDCAD has moved higher on headlines saying the US has lifted sanctions on Iran oil (this is according to "officials").