Works on the June low at 1.33144

The USDCAD is trading to a new session low and in the process has taken out end of July lows at 1.33302. The low is extending to 1.3322 currently and looks next to the June low price at 1.33144. Move below that level will have the pair trading at the lowest level since February/March.









The USDCAD on the hourly chart shows the run lower and through the lows from the end of June.