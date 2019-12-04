USDCAD trades near 11 day consolidation lows ahead of rate decision





Looking at the hourly chart, the pair has been in a 74 pip trading range over the last 11 trading days. The low price came in at 1.3253. The high was up at 1.3327. We currently trade at 1.3268.





The moved to the downside today has taken the price away from its 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.3290 and also below its 200 day moving average at 1.3278. If the pair is going higher, those levels need to be rebroken to the upside. Stay below is more bearish. On the downside a move through the 1.3253 would next target the 61.8% retracement at 1.32413 followed by the 100 day moving average at 1.32244. Moves back below the 100 day moving average would be more bearish for the pair.



