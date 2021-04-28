USDCAD trades the lowest level since February 2018

Sellers push lower

The USDCAD is dipping to a new low for the day, and in the process, has taken out the swing low from March 18, 2021. THe pair is now trading to the lowest level going back to February 2018.









Drilling to the five minute chart, the corrective move in the New York session did find sellers against the 100 and 200 bar moving averages (earlier the sellers leaned against that level as well). That give the sellers the go-ahead to push to new lows.

