USDCAD trades to a new high and tests swing high from October 6

The USDCAD moves away from the 50% midpoint

Looking at the four hour chart below, the USDCAD has moved up to test the swing high from October 6. That level comes in at 1.26474. The high price just reached 1.26463.









In the process, the pair is moving away from the 50% midpoint at 1.26177. It is also moving away from a swing area between 1.25915 and 1.26038. The low price today stalled reach 1.25918 just above the low of that swing area. Buyers leaned and have pushed the price higher since that test.