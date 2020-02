Back above the 1.3300 level

The price of USDCAD has moved to a new session high and new 2020 high. The pair took out the February 3 high of 1.3303. The next targets are the December high price of 1.3320 and the November high price of 1.33270.













Looking at the hourly chart, the ceiling at 1.3303 is being broken. The 100 hour MA stalled the fall earlier in the day. The pair is breaking out of its three day box. Can the buyers keep the momentum going.