USDCAD trades to new session highs and extends the narrow trading range

The subsequent next low in the early North American session, stalled against the aforementioned swing hi from September 17 at 1.32462 and the price moved higher once again.





In the current hour bar, the price has extended to new session highs. In the process the range has extended to 41 pips. That is still quite low compared to the 79 pip average range over the last 22 trading days (about a month of trading). The high price stalled near a swing area between 1.32786 and 1.32827. A break above would target the falling 100 hour moving average at 1.32897.



