USDCHF and USDJPY tried to go lower but the boy that cried wolf stories can't phase the market for long

USDCHF finds support buyers at the 100 hour MA.

The USDCHF and USDJPY tried to go lower on the US/China news (on flight to safety flows), but "the boy that cried wolf" stories are having a more difficult time gaining momentum. We've heard it all before.





Technically, the USDCHF fell to the 100 hour MA and bounced. The MA held support yesterday as well.









For the USDJPY it couldn't even get to the lows for the day at 108.34 before rotating back higher.









As far as stocks, they are still down, but well off the lows too.