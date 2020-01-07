USDCHF backs off from its 200 hour MA

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | usdchf

Support now at the 100 hour moving average.

The USDCHF found sellers against its 200 hour moving average (green line currently at 0.97282).  Sellers leaned against the level with stops likely on a break above. The price has rotated back down and looks toward the 100 hour moving average at 0.9701.  It would take a break below to solicit more selling momentum. 

