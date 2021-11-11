USDCHF backs off from midpoint target. Moves back toward retracement level

The high price wandered its way toward the next key target at the 50% midpoint of the same move lower (from the September 30 high). That level comes in at 0.92242. The high price reached 0.9224 and backed off.





The current price has moved down toward the 0.9200 level. That takes the price closer to the 38.2% retracement/100 day moving average at 0.9190 and 0.91874 respectively, and the swing area between 0.91846 and 0.91938. If the buyers are to keep the momentum going, finding support buyers near that area is imperative. Moving back below and buyers give up and tilt to the downside.



