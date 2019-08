Moving away from it's 100 hour MA

The USDCHF is pushing to a new session high and in the process is working away from it's 200 (green line) and 100 hour MAs (blue line) at 0.9796 and 0.9805 respectively. The price is also moving above the swing high from August 19. Close risk for longs now is the 100 hour MA.









US stock futures are moving higher ahead of the opening in a few minutes. That is helping "risk off" flows as well. the