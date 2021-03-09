USDCHF continues fall through 100 hour MA. First close below since Feb 23
Technical Analysis
100 hour MA broken at 0.9290
The USDCHF has continued its fall through the 100 hour moving average at 0.9290 (see earlier post). The full below that moving average is a first time (on a closing basis) since February 23. The break gives sellers added confidence.
Earlier today, the price fell below two separate trend lines. The most recent trend line break saw a corrective move back toward the underside of the line, where sellers leaned. That gave sellers a go-ahead to push lower.