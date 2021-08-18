USDCHF continues its run higher

Price moved above its 100 hour moving average and now 200 hour MA

The USDCHF has seen increased upside momentum over the last hour or so of trading.









The price first broke above its 100 hour moving average at 0.9162 and is now cracking above its higher 200 hour moving average at 0.9178. The pair is looking at the next swing area (swing lows and highs) between 0.9185 and 0.91885. A move above will target 0.9200 area.





It will now take a move back below its 200 hour moving average and stay below, to tilt the bias back to the downside.





The USDJPY and is also making a new high.





Overall, the USD is higher in the NY session. It is now trading higher vs all the major currencies with the exception of the GBP (down -0.08%). At the start of the North American session, the pair was mixed with declines vs the EUR, GBP and CAD. The greenback has switch higher vs those pairs and increase gains versus the NZD, CHF, JPY and AUD as well.