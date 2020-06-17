USDCHF continues to find willing buyers against the 100 hour MA

100 hour MA at 0.9489

The USDCHF has continued to find willing buyers against its 100 hour MA. That MA (blue line) currently comes in at 0.94894. That is the good news for the dip buyers. The not so good news is that apart from one run higher that has seen the price move up to the high for the day at 0.9528, the other rebounds have been modest.









Nevertheless, the buyers remain in control above the 100 hour MA but will lose that tilt on a break below the level.