USDCHF continues to run. Breaks the 50% and 200 hour MA

Can it stay above the dual levels.

The USDCHF has spiked higher in the NA session. The move to the upside started after breaking above a topside trend line and the swing low going back to August 5. Getting back above another swing area between 0.90647 and 0.90684 and the 100 hour moving average at 0.90696 sent the price even higher.









The latest break was of the 50% retracement at 0.9103 and the 200 hour moving average at 0.91048.





The price hikes has extended to 0.91144.





The next targets come in at the swing high from August 14 comes in at 0.9121 followed by the 61.8% retracement 0.91255.







Close risk is the 50% and 200 hour moving average. If the price can find support buyers near that area, the bulls are still firmly in control. A move below and we could see some profit-taking.

