USDCHF corrects in channel. 50% and 200 hour MA approached
Technical Analysis
Back above the 0.9900 level
The USDCHF has corrected higher in an upward channel since bottoming on Friday. The lows today tested and re-tested the lower trend line. That lower trend line comes in at 0.9895 (and moving higher). A move below the trend line would weaken the corrective.
What may also stall the rally is topside resistance defined by the 50% retracement of the move down from the October 15 high. That comes in at 0.99164. The 200 hour MA (green line) is moving toward that 50% retracement level (it is at 0.9918 now). When the 50% and the 200 bar MA converge, it tends to be a tough nut to crack.