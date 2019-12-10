USD/CHF eases to five-week low as risk stays more defensive on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usdchf

USD/CHF slips to its weakest level since 4 November

USD/CHF D1 10-12
ForexLive
European equities continue to stay in the red while bond yields are easing a little lower on the session (gold higher) and that is helping to underpin the swissie in the trading today.

USD/CHF has now fallen to its weakest level since 4 November with the low that day @ 0.9851 being eyed. Just below that, the 24 September low @ 0.9844 will be a key level to keep an eye on in case of a further downside break.

Although it needs not be said, the defensive risk flows here are mainly stemming from the animosity of the lack of developments in the US-China trade rhetoric ahead of the 15 December tariffs deadline this week.

The silence is certainly deafening..

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose