USD/CHF eases to five-week low as risk stays more defensive on the day

USD/CHF slips to its weakest level since 4 November

European equities continue to stay in the red while bond yields are easing a little lower on the session (gold higher) and that is helping to underpin the swissie in the trading today.





USD/CHF has now fallen to its weakest level since 4 November with the low that day @ 0.9851 being eyed. Just below that, the 24 September low @ 0.9844 will be a key level to keep an eye on in case of a further downside break.





Although it needs not be said, the defensive risk flows here are mainly stemming from the animosity of the lack of developments in the US-China trade rhetoric ahead of the 15 December tariffs deadline this week.





The silence is certainly deafening..



