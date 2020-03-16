USD/CHF erases Friday advance, falls by over 1% today

The franc is just behind the yen in terms of gains today

The franc is pushing gains in the European morning session, with USD/CHF falling to a fresh session low of 0.9416 currently - down by over 1% on the day.





This comes as European equities continue to experience a massive selloff with the Stoxx 600 falling by 8% with heavy losses seen across major indices as well.





So far, the selling is still helping to see the yen and franc come into favour and but amid the chaos and panic, be mindful of the dollar coming back into demand - like we saw last week.



