USD/CHF extends fall to lowest level since March 2018

USD/CHF falls below the 0.9400 level

The slippery slope continues for USD/CHF after the technical break below 0.9500 yesterday. The pair is down close to 0.7% today in a fall back below 0.9400 and is hitting fresh lows last seen back in March 2018.





European stocks are continuing to be battered on the session with losses of close to 3% across the board. Meanwhile, the dollar is also having its own troubles amid the fall in Treasury yields and that is pushing USD/CHF lower on two fronts.





There is little in the way of a move towards 0.9300 and perhaps even 0.9200 from here. Not the time to be catching the falling knife surely.



