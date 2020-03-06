USD/CHF extends fall to lowest level since March 2018

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usdchf

USD/CHF falls below the 0.9400 level

USD/CHF D1 06-03
ForexLive
The slippery slope continues for USD/CHF after the technical break below 0.9500 yesterday. The pair is down close to 0.7% today in a fall back below 0.9400 and is hitting fresh lows last seen back in March 2018.

European stocks are continuing to be battered on the session with losses of close to 3% across the board. Meanwhile, the dollar is also having its own troubles amid the fall in Treasury yields and that is pushing USD/CHF lower on two fronts.

There is little in the way of a move towards 0.9300 and perhaps even 0.9200 from here. Not the time to be catching the falling knife surely.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose