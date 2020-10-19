USDCHF extends to new lows. Eyes lows from last week.

Following the dollars move lower

The USDCHF - like the EURUSD and GBPUSD - rushed lower today, and in the process, moved below the 100/200 hour MAs, The horse left the barn on those breaks at the 0.9138 area.









The lows for the day reached 0.90924, but are now seeing a bit of a rebound as stocks give up earlier gains and some of risk off sentiment in the process. ON a rebound, traders will be eyeing the low from Wednesday at 0.91126 as a bias clue intraday. Stay below keeps the sellers more in control.





On the downside, the lows from last week down to 0.90849 is the main target to get to and through now. Below that the September 17 low at 0.90744 and the swing lows from September 10 to September 16 at 0.90481 to 0.90546 would all be eyed.



