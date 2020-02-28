USD/CHF falls to lowest level since September 2018

USD/CHF is down by 1.7% on the week

The pair is taking a look below the 16 January low @ 0.9613 as the risk-off mood in the market continues to intensify as we look towards the weekend.





The low today touches 0.9610, the lowest level since September 2018 and sellers will be setting their sights firmly on the low during that period at 0.9542.





European stocks have been battered heavily in the morning session so far with the DAX down by 4.8% currently in what looks to be another bloodbath of a trading day.



