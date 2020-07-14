USDCHF falls to new session lows

Moves toward the lows from last week's trading

The USDCHF has moved to a new session low, and in the process fell below swing lows from July 6 and from last Friday at 0.95836 to 0.95856 area.









The fall has also taken the price away from its 100 hour moving average at 0.94005 level (blue line on the chart above). The price over the last 6 or 7 hours has been able to keep the close below that moving average line (although the price did try to move above the level on a few hourly bars). Stay below the 100 hour MA keeps the sellers more control.