USD/CHF falls to three-week low as risk rout continues

USD/CHF falls to 0.9729, lowest since 5 February

The franc got you worried yet, Mr. Jordan?





USD/CHF is easing lower as the risk rout this week continues in European morning trade today, as European equities and US futures slide alongside bond yields.





The pair is now threatening a break below the 12 February support @ 0.9741 as well as the 50.0 retracement level of the recent swing move higher @ 0.9735.





A break below here will see little in the way of a move towards the 0.9700 level and potentially a move towards key support around 0.9660 next with the January and February low of 0.9613 and 0.9629 likely to be eyed next.





It is getting really ugly in Europe now with the DAX down by nearly 3% while we are seeing US 10-year yields test lows at 1.315% currently.



