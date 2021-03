The high comes in at 0.92956.

The USDCHF has now raise the high price from September 2020 at 0.92956. The high price just reached 0.92972. The level and the 0.9300 may attract some sellers against the resistance level. On a break however, traders will then look toward the 50% retracement of the move down from the March 2020 high. That level comes in at 0.93281.