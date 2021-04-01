USDCHF is being tested for the 4th consecutive day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | usdchf

The MA test is higher each day. Can sellers push the price below?

The USDCHD has run lower as European/London traders look to exit. The price decline has taken the pair back to the 100 hour MA for the 4th consecutive day.  The MA currently comes in at 0.94164. The price bounced off the MA on each of the last 3 tests.  As I type, the MA is being broken and the price is currently testing the trend line at 0.9410. 

USDCHF on the hourly chart
Sellers are making a play.  The next targets are the recent swing lows with yesterday's low at 0.9403 as the next target.  

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose