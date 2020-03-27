USDCHF is the next currency to move to new session lows today.

USDCHF trades at the lowest level since March 18

The USDCHF is the next currency to extend to a new extreme against the US dollar (to the downside) following moves by the GBPUSD and USDJPY.





The run to the downside is now looking to test the lower trend line at 0.9563. There is also support at a swing area between 0.9550 and 0.9568 and the 50% retracement of the market trading range down at 0.95371.





Traders will be looking for support in this area. A move below the 0.9563 seems to be the key level now.