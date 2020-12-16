USDCHF knocks again on the 100 hour MA door

Still not through the door though

After a rotation back below the floor area over the last 4 days at 0.88478 to 0.88513, the traders regrouped and pushed back higher over the last hour so. That move has taken the price back to the MA line and traders are knocking again.





Combined with the two tests yesterday, that is 4 knocks on the door in the last two days. So far, there has been no answer and walk through to higher levels.





The moving average level remains a key target to get through if the buyers are to take more control. Get above - and stay above - and traders will be looking toward the 200 hour moving average currently at 0.8882 as the next target.