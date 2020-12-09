USDCHF moves above its 100 hour moving average for the 1st time since December 1

100 hour moving average for USDCHF at 0.8900

The USDCHF has moved above its 100 hour moving average at 0.89008 and trade at the highest level since Monday. The break of the moving averages the 1st since December 1 when the moving average was up at around 0.9068. The low price today reached 0.88702. That was good enough for a new year low and new low going back to the week of January 25, 2015. The low price took out the low from Mondays trade at 0.88745, but only by about 4 or so pips before rebounding back higher.









The price is currently looking to test the high from yesterday at 0.89139. The high for the week on Monday reached 0.89458. That is between a swing area of 0.89428 and 0.89477. The 38.2% retracement of the move down from the November 30 high comes in at 0.8955. The 200 hour moving average is just above that level at 0.89570.









