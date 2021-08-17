USDCHF moves back above 100 day MA





For the USDCHF, it has seen a move lower earlier in the day on the flight into the relative safety of the CHF. However, we are seeing some modest rebound in stocks (they are still down) and the yields along the treasury curve have moved back toward unchanged/positive (after being lower earlier in the day).





For the USDCHF, it just moved back above its 100 day moving average at 0.9128 and also the midpoint of the August trading range at 0.91296. The current price trades at 0.9132 after reaching a high of 0.9134.





Can buyers continue the rotation higher?



