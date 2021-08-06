USDCHF moves closer to its 100 day moving average

Trades above the 50% retracement without much of a stall







The 50% at 0.91248 and a swing area between 0.9128 and 0.9132 was the next targets. The 50% stall the rise for a moment before breaking to the upside in the current hourly bar.



The next key target comes in at the 100 day moving average at 0.91403 area. Getting above that level - and staying above - would be a key bullish barometer shift for the pair.

The USDCHF continues its run to the upside. The run to the upside has taken the price above the 38.2% retracement near 0.9100. That was the first key break as it got over the hump of the minimum corrective target.