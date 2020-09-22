USDCHF moves to a near 2-week high
Technical Analysis
Trades to the highest level since September 9.The USDCHF has seen price action move up and down in trading today, with the last move taking the price to a new session high. The pair is also trading at the highest level since September 9 - nearly 2 weeks ago.
The next target would be at the September 9 highs at 0.91896. On September 8, the high for the month came in at 0.91998. That was just above the August 12 high price of 0.91972. A move above the 0.9200 level would be needed to solicit more buying (see daily chart below).
Overall the daily chart, the Price action has been up and down over the last 2 months of trading (i.e non-trending). The low was reached on August 31 at 0.8998. The low on September 1 was just above that level at 0.89985. The 200 pip trading range over the last 2 months is not a lot. As a result, if the 0.9200 level can be broken, that would potentially open up the door for a trend like move out of the range.