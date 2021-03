Breaks above ceiling at 0.93747.

The USDCHF moved close to the March high at 0.93747 yesterday. The high reached 0.9369 and rotated marginally lower.









Today, the price move back up to retest the high in the early European session, but once again found sellers. The modest decline has based again and is now breaking to new highs for the month and the year. The pair is trading at the highest level since July 21, 2020.