USDCHF moves toward high for week





The run back to the upside - helped by rising yields - has pushed the pair back toward the highs for the week. Those highs come between 0.9120 and 0.9127. Also cutting across that area is a downward sloping trendline connecting the August 12 to the August 20 high prices near 0.9127. It will take a break above that level to increase the bias and tilt more to the upside.



